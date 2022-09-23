(Bloomberg) -- The total cost of the UK government’s package to bring down energy bills will be an estimated £60 billion ($67 billion), UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced in his mini-Budget.

“We expect the cost to come down as we negotiate new, long-term energy contracts with suppliers,” he told the House of Commons on Friday.

