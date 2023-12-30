(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party maintains a wide lead over UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives heading into 2024, according to a poll taken this week.

The survey, conducted by PeoplePolling for right-leaning GB News, shows 45% of likely voters would support Labour against 23% who back the Tories. The results were consistent with a series of polls in recent months. Almost 2,000 people were surveyed online on Dec. 28.

Labour’s popularity comes as Sunak’s approval rating among members of his own party has sunk to a record low. The prime minister has yet to set an election date, but one must be held by the end of January 2025.

More than half of respondents — 54% — said they feel worse off now than they were two years ago, reflecting the UK’s bruising cost of living crisis.

Consumer price inflation has fallen faster than expected recently while Britain’s economy may avoid a recession in 2024, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, the poll suggests that Britons think the government should prioritize tackling the cost of living more than any other issue.

Most Westminster observers expect an election in the autumn, but the government’s recent announcement that it would present the spring budget on March 6 — rather than the middle of the month — keeps open the prospect of an earlier ballot.

