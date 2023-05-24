(Bloomberg) -- The Scottish National Party, which is mired in a financial scandal following the departure of leader Nicola Sturgeon, could lose more than 20 seats to a resurgent Labour Party at the next UK general election, according to YouGov polling.

If a vote were held tomorrow, the SNP would be projected to win 27 seats in the House of Commons, down from 48 last time, while Labour is seen increasing its number of Scottish lawmakers to 24 from just one, according to YouGov. The Conservatives would win four seats, down from six, the survey of 3,586 Scots questioned between April 10 and May 21 found.

https://t.co/DZgC3sqHNw pic.twitter.com/zWXXrsO8Iy

— YouGov (@YouGov) May 24, 2023

The polling was conducted after Humza Yousaf became SNP leader and amid a police investigation into the SNP’s finances that’s so far led to two arrests. They include Sturgeon’s husband, who was the party’s chief executive. Both people were released without charge. YouGov said the events had taken a “serious toll” on the SNP’s support.

The SNP’s travails are widely seen as a boon for Labour across the UK, with every seat it picks up in Scotland shifting the calculus as it seeks to win power from the Tories in Westminster.

“Labour may well need a significant number of victories in Scotland to lift them over the majority line at the next Westminster contest, and the data currently suggests they are on track to do just that,” YouGov said.

A second poll, also released on Wednesday, made better reading for the SNP. A survey by Ipsos found that the SNP would have 44 seats in Scotland, Labour nine and the Tories and Liberal Democrats three each.

The poll also found that 53% of people questioned would vote for Scottish independence, compared with 47% who would prefer to remain part of the UK. Ipsos interviewed 1,100 adults in Scotland from May 15 to 21.

(Adds Ipsos poll in final two paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.