You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
UK’s Labour Party Studies Land Reforms to Cut Cost of House-Building
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s main opposition Labour Party is considering making it cheaper for councils to forcibly purchase land for development, part of its bid to spur house-building.
Under the current system, councils are able to issue a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to acquire land, but have to pay a price which includes the land’s so-called “hope value”, which reflects the value of potential future planning permissions.
Labour is looking at how the amount of “hope value” could be reduced or removed entirely, according to three people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. The plans are still yet to be finalized, the people said.
Home-building is due to be one of the major battlegrounds in the UK’s general election expected next year, with Labour trying to position itself as more pro-housing than Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives. Earlier this month Labour leader Keir Starmer said he would re-instate mandatory housebuilding targets.
Read More: UK Home Buyers Thwarted by System That Can’t Build Enough Houses
Sunak’s government has already been looking at the issue of “hope value” and in April proposed new powers that would allow the Housing Secretary to cap hope value payments. It is currently consulting on the idea and, if it decides to proceed, would include it as an amendment to its Leveling Up and Regeneration Bill.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:45
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
-
5:50
Does Canada risk falling behind other countries on LNG exports?
-
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?
-
8:44
Freedom Mobile unveils first nationwide plan following Rogers-Shaw deal
-
5:37
Disconnect between employers, employees on in-office work: Survey
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox