(Bloomberg) -- Water executives who allow sewage to be dumped into UK water bodies could be stripped of their bonuses under plans drawn up by the main opposition Labour Party, expected to win office next year.

Labour will hand powers to water regulator Ofwat to halt bonuses for top bosses of companies that fail to meet environmental standards on sewage pollution. The measures are designed to ensure firms don’t profit from breaking the law, Labour said.

“This Conservative government is too weak to tackle this scandal,” Steve Reed, Labour’s shadow environment secretary, said in a statement on Monday. “They cut back enforcement and monitoring against water companies releasing this filth and are now failing to prosecute bosses when they are blatantly breaking the law.”

The industry has been roiled by calls from the public and politicians to stop releasing sewage into waterways. Meanwhile, customers face huge jumps in their water bills to fund the investments needed to fix crumbling infrastructure. UK utilities plan to invest £96 billion in the five years to 2030 to expand and fix leaky networks, and have been submitting individual spending proposals to the watchdog for approval.

The statement comes as Keir Starmer’s party holds its annual conference to show voters what a Labour government would offer them. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives trail Labour by around 20 points in opinion polls ahead of general elections expected next year. Still, Labour faces a significant electoral challenge, needing another 123 seats for an outright majority — the biggest turnaround since 1945.

Under Labour’s plan, Ofwat would have been able to block six out of nine water bosses’ bonuses last year due to high levels of pollution. According to the party’s statement Monday, 22 water bosses paid themselves £24.8 million ($30.2 million), including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives, in 2021-22.

The plans also include water bosses facing personal criminal liability for “extreme and persistent lawbreaking” and introducing automatic fines.

Earlier this year, Ofwat outlined new measures to ensure customers do not fund executive bonus payments if the utilities showed poor performance. This did not stop South East Water, the third worst company for performance according to Ofwat, from paying its chief executive officer and chief financial officer more than £170,000 in bonuses in the 2022-23 financial year.

“We are pushing water companies to go further and have changed the rules on bonuses and dividends to ensure bill payers do not reward pollution – or pay for what should already have been delivered.” Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey had said after Ofwat released its annual report in September.

