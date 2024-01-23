(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s spending plans beyond 2025 are so unclear they don’t even qualify as works of fiction, the head of the country’s budget watchdog said.

Richard Hughes, chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told UK lawmakers that current policy settings are “not sustainable” because demographic and spending pressures won’t send the national debt spiraling upwards in the coming decades.

“Beyond 2025 we know virtually nothing,” Hughes told the UK Parliament’s upper house. “It is just two numbers – one for total current spending and one for total capital spending. Some people referred to that as a work of fiction. That’s generous given that someone has bothered to write a work of fiction whereas the government hasn’t even bothered to write down what its spending plans are.”

The current spending review period, which sets out detailed plans for government departments, ends in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Beyond that, the OBR is basing its forecasts on broad assumptions about day-to-day and capital spending set by the government.

Hughes was addressing the House of Lords economic affairs committee in a hearing on Britain’s debt sustainability. Since the financial crisis and the pandemic, national debt has soared from 40% of GDP to almost 100% of GDP.

Higher interest rates on the bigger debt load have doubled the average debt servicing costs to around £100 billion ($127 billion) a year, Hughes said. That is forcing the government “into fiscal choices it isn’t comfortable making,” he said.

The UK tax burden has risen to cover the extra interest costs. Hughes said the government was not taking the necessary measures to bring the debt down because every time it gets some money it spends it. As a result, debt stabilizes as a share of GDP but does not fall.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt wants to address the debt burden by raising economic growth. He has signaled he will cut taxes and unleash a technological revolution to deliver a 1980s-style boom if the Tories win the next election, expected this year. In the autumn, Hunt delivered the biggest tax-cutting plans since the 1980s.

“The tax cuts we have seen so far have been relatively modest. They are not the kind of changes that will solve the long-term fiscal challenge,” Hughes said.

Market bets that interest rates will fall this year have handed Hunt as much as £10 billion of extra spending power in his budget on March 6, when he is expected to cut personal taxes and scrap a planned rise in fuel duty.

