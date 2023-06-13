(Bloomberg) -- Maximum temperatures in several regions of the UK have reached the official threshold for a heat wave, according to the Met Office.

The “heat wave criteria has now been met fairly widely across the UK, and the high temperatures we are currently experiencing are set to continue for many into next week,” the Met Office said.

A heat wave is when there are at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the long-term daily maximum levels, according to the forecaster’s website. In London that threshold is 28C (82.4F) and though temperatures will dip, peak temperatures are set to remain above 25C every day in London until at least Monday.

Europe is bracing for another summer of extreme weather and parched conditions as changes in the climate become increasingly intense. Last year, a historic drought and deadly heat waves dried up rivers, caused wildfires and affected transportation. This all contributed to volatility in energy and commodity prices.

The hot weather will potentially boost demand for energy to keep buildings cool. In anticipation of higher energy demand, the UK’s grid manager asked one power-station operator to warm up a coal-fired unit Monday to help stabilize the network amid a drop in wind power.

The UK’s heat dragging on has also prompted health alerts to be extended until June 19 across all of England. The nation’s Health Security Agency issued this as a yellow warning noting the heat could have a “significant impact” on peoples health. Over the weekend, temperatures peaked at 32.2C in Chertsey near London, making Saturday the warmest day of the year so far in England.

Today, the mercury will peak 5C higher in London compared to Madrid. While the Iberian peninsula has had milder weather recently, in Seville, in southern Spain, a peak near 45C is expected later this month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

