London’s beleaguered Metropolitan police service appointed a new chief after a number of scandals exposed a widespread culture problem.

Mark Rowley, a former counter-terrorism boss at the Met, was appointed as the commissioner by Home Secretary Priti Patel. Previous boss Cressida Dick quit earlier this year after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership.

“Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent, which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen,” Rowley said in a statement on Friday.

The Met has faced widespread criticism over failings including a damning report that exposed a culture of misogyny, racism and homophobia by officers, and the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.

“Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority” Patel said in the statement. “This will be a challenging period.”

