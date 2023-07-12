(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s power grid operator expects to be able to reimburse consumers from the sale of emergency coal stockpiles that weren’t used last winter.

After accounting for logistics costs, there’s likely to be money left over from the sales, a National Grid Plc spokesperson said in an online forum on Wednesday. That will effectively trigger a small rebate for consumers, whose bills funded almost £400 million ($517 million) of contracts to keep coal power plants open last winter.

Drax Group Plc and Electricite de France SA have both now closed their coal plants, leaving Uniper SE’s Ratcliffe plant as the final coal station in the British market. It’s operating in the normal wholesale market, so there won’t be coal plants in reserve next winter.

Read More: UK Grid Expects Renewables to Curb Blackout Risk Next Winter

The reserve units were only used once, in March. The revenue from the coal sales will help to lower balancing — charges which are added to bills. Final numbers related to the sales will be published later in the year, the spokesperson said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.