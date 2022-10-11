(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s National Health Service is already buckling under the pressure of huge waiting lists built up during the pandemic. Now, a survey has revealed that the crisis could deepen as almost half of doctors working as consultants plan to leave or take a break over the next year.

The British Medical Association found that 44% of almost 8,000 doctors surveyed plan to step away from the NHS in the next year, blaming “a decade of pay erosion.”

“The NHS could face a tidal wave of resignations from its most senior doctors,” the BMA said.

The group said the NHS is under extreme strain as 6.8 million people in England await planned treatments such as hip replacements and cataract operations. The group estimates the average consultant has had a drop of almost 35% in take-home pay in real terms.

“The goodwill of staff upon which the NHS depends has all but dried up,” said Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA consultants committee. “Without immediate action, the NHS is in danger of complete collapse.”

