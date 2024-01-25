(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Minister Bim Afolami said the prospects for a retail sale of the UK’s stake in NatWest Group Plc are “looking good” this year, when the government is also predicting a pickup in listing activity.

The comments to Bloomberg TV on Thursday come after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in November that the government, which is Natwest’s biggest shareholder, would look to sell its stake subject to market conditions. The banks shares have risen about 6% since then.

Afolami said he expects market conditions to be right this year and that the Natwest sale would help catalyze “animal spirits” in the wider market. Bankers and other staff in the sector “are optimistic,” he said, and the government is urging more companies to come to London to list.

That plea comes after several high-profile British companies have listed in the US, leaving the government facing criticism for failing to make the UK’s capital markets attractive enough. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has announced a swathe of reforms designed to make UK listings more enticing for company founders, and to attract more investor interest.

Many retail investors “are happy to invest in crypto assets,” Afolami said. “But they don’t see the traditional markets as somewhere where they want to invest. We’ve got to change that.”

