(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s energy regulator has banned energy suppliers from forcibly installing prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable consumers ahead of what could be another winter of high bills.

A voluntarily measure, set out in April, will become mandatory for households with very young children or those aged above 75 if there is no other support in their homes, the regulator Ofgem said in a statement Wednesday. Previously, the no-install rule applied to customers over 85 and households of severely ill people.

“Following a public consultation over the summer, the code will now become part of suppliers’ license conditions, which if breached can result in enforcement action and substantial fines,” Ofgem said. The new rules come into effect on November 8.

The move comes after numerous calls from charities, activist groups and suppliers for government to expand financial support this winter for low income consumers as power and gas bills remain unmanageable for many Britons after last year’s energy crisis. Prepayment meters, which require paying for energy in advance, have been in the spotlight after allegations that agents of Centrica Plc’s British Gas — the UK’s biggest supplier — forcibly installed the devices in homes of vulnerable people.

“As we head into what will be yet another incredibly difficult winter for many, it’s essential suppliers ensure that none of their vulnerable customers are forced onto a prepayment meter,” Clare Moriarty, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice said.

Still, energy firms have defended prepayment meters as a tool that helps customers avoid mounting debts. The practice could be permitted if the machines are installed responsibly, especially if those are smart prepayment meters, executives from Centrica to Octopus Energy Ltd. told a UK parliamentary committee earlier this month.

Ofgem said Wednesday it will periodically review the new rules “to check that they are succeeding in their objective of protecting the most vulnerable without unsustainably increasing bad debt, which would add to customer bills.”

