UK’s Pets at Home Is One of the Favorite M&A Targets in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- UK retailer Pets at Home Group Plc and French cross-channel transport operator Getlink SE are among European companies tipped as top potential M&A targets this year.

While deal watchers will welcome newcomers to the fray after Europe’s quietest year for M&A since 2009, the latest additions don’t lead the list of likely takeover targets. German chemical giant Covestro AG got the most mentions in Bloomberg’s informal survey of 18 traders, fund managers and analysts conducted in December.

Deteriorating business confidence and tough financing conditions suppressed M&A in 2023, with Europe managing $858 billion of completed and pending deals. That was a drop of 30% from 2022’s tally, and down more than 50% from 2021’s post-pandemic rush.

There’s some optimism that conditions in 2024 will be more conducive, especially as central banks ease monetary policy and global private equity firms sit with a record $2.59 trillion of funds they could deploy, according to a S&P Global Market Intelligence report.

“We have already seen quite a large increase in M&A activity in the UK in the fourth quarter of 2023 as valuations in that market are particularly attractive,” said Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum. “But with declining interest rates and cash burning a hole in their pockets, we think private equity will become more and more active in acquiring smaller and medium-sized companies across Europe.”

Pets at Home is attracting attention after its shares dropped by about 20% since Britain’s antitrust regulator in early September opened a review into the competitiveness of the sector. The retailer is well-placed as the UK’s most trusted pet care provider, Panmure Gordon analyst Georgia Pettman wrote in a pre-Christmas note. She has a price target of 425 pence on the stock, 39% above Friday’s close.

“M&A activity has been commonplace in the pet care industry, raising questions around altering price dynamic in a competitive backdrop,” Pettman wrote.

As for Getlink, toll-road company Eiffage SA recently increased its stake in the Channel tunnel operator and said it intends to keep on adding to it, without any plans to make a public offer for the remaining shares. Getlink was also the subject of takeover speculation in October.

Bloomberg’s quarterly poll features some companies often linked to M&A speculation, such as tower company Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, media group Vivendi SE, and telecommunication operator Cellnex Telecom SA.

Representatives for the top six companies mentioned in the survey either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests to do so.

Covestro is in talks with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. that investors and analysts have predicted will eventually result in a formal takeover offer, given the view that a combination makes strategic sense for the bidder.

M&A expectations persist around Vivendi, as French billionaire Vincent Bolloré eyes a split of the media conglomerate into three entities in an effort to close a discount to the value of its underlying assets. “One sector where we expect M&A activity is media,” said Thomas Zlowodzki, a Paris-based strategist at Oddo BHF. “There’s a favorable trend for pure players in the industry, notably for advertising companies.”

Inwit is also among the top mentioned companies in the survey. Italian infrastructure and construction group’s shares jumped in November after a deal speculation. It’s no surprise to see Cellnex on the list — the company has been mentioned frequently by respondents in recent editions of the survey.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is among those suggesting global deal activity might be about to pick up.

The bank’s co-head of global M&A, Mark Sorrell, wrote in December: “There is great consensus around what the macro outlook will be next year, with inflation coming down and rates normalizing in the second half of next year ... and I think that gives CEOs a little more confidence with which to plan their next moves.”

