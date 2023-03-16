(Bloomberg) -- Britain is the middle of a silent post-Covid health epidemic that’s costing taxpayers £12 billion ($14.5 billion) a year more than expected in higher welfare payments, according to the government’s spending watchdog.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 3.3 million working age Britons were on at least one health related benefit. That’s risen to 3.9 million today and will reach 5.2 million by 2028, figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Department for Work and Pensions show.

With government spending as a share of the economy already at historic highs, the surge in health-related claims piles even more pressure on UK taxpayers and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government. It’s one of the factors draining workers from the labor market, making it more difficult for the economy to grow without inflation.

“From a sustainability point of view, it’s a real worry,” Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, said at a briefing Thursday in London.

By 2028, the cost of working-age health and disability benefits will be £69 billion — £30 billion more than last year, the OBR estimates. Some of that is due to inflation, as benefits rise with prices, but much is due to higher caseloads that have taken off in the past year. The biggest increase has been among those with mental health conditions.

Monthly approvals for personal independence payments (PIP), the main health benefit, are running at double levels seen before the pandemic, the OBR said in documents published alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget on Wednesday. Mental health claims have jumped 146% and account for 41% of the recent increase in monthly approvals.

The OBR had assumed caseloads would rise in the aftermath of Covid but by a much smaller amount. As a result, the watchdog has had to lift its estimate for the annual cost of health and disability benefits in 2027-28 by £12 billion compared with its forecast in March last year.

That sum would have given Hunt the headroom in his budget to make the £9 billion temporary tax break on business investment permanent, or cut 2 percentage points off the basic 20% rate of income tax.

“There is something going on with the health of the nation,” said Andy King, a senior member of the OBR. “But there are other things going on, too.” He dismissed suggestions that it was all to do with NHS backlogs as many of those patients are people of pension age.

Analysis by the OBR found that the increase in claims has been due both to a larger number of applications and a greater share of those claims being approved. The increase is most evident in PIP, which will become the main method of health assessment following benefit reforms announced by the chancellor in the budget.

Tom Waters, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said those reforms could result in an even larger benefit bill. Shifting the assessment to PIP, which is not means-tested, might “put further upward pressure on the budget” and runs the “risk of runaway spending.”

The government is planning to widen the eligibility criteria under PIP to ensure cancer patients and women with pregnancy risks can continue to claim, but Waters warned that “any widening of this eligibility criteria opens the door to more people with higher incomes or less severe conditions.”

Read more:

UK Plans Sweeping Changes to Tax and Benefits to Lift Growth

UK Treasury Gives Rich People £75,000 a Year to Keep Working

Work Just Doesn’t Pay for Thousands of People in Sunak’s Britain

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.