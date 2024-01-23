(Bloomberg) -- Britain risks squandering its early lead on opening up banking data, according to its most senior financial regulator.

“If we do not find a way of making data sets more readily available to smaller players, then growth, innovation, competition and our international competitiveness could stall,” Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi said in prepared remarks for a speech on Tuesday.

Open banking allows lenders to share certain customer data with other financial firms, giving new players such as financial technology platforms a chance to provide more services to those customers.

British regulators pioneered open banking in 2017 to spur competition in financial services, after a study found the biggest retail banks weren’t pushing hard enough to innovate. With millions of British customers using the changes to access services, regulators in countries such as Brazil and India have raced to catch up with the UK and Europe.

“We were early adopters of open banking,” said the FCA’s Rathi. “That progress has slowed.”

