Jul 8, 2022
UK’s Rishi Sunak Announces Candidacy for Prime Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has announced his candidacy for UK prime minister in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation.
