(Bloomberg) --

At least 4 million British families will look for second-hand items to cope with a surge in the cost of back-to-school supplies this autumn.

That’s according to research by Olio, an app that brings together people who want to share used items with those in need. School uniforms and shoes are 9% more expensive than a year ago, and stationary has risen by 12%, the trend forecaster Ascential said.

The figures add to evidence that surging inflation is eating into living standards across the country. Consumer prices rose 10.1% in July, the first double-digit increase in four decades, and Citigroup anticipates a peak above 22%. With energy costs rising and wages failing to keep up with prices, more families are struggling to get by.

“Higher energy prices could mean fewer can now afford heating and other essential items, pushing up material deprivation,” Jonathan Cribb, associate director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, wrote in a report last month.

The figures add to pressure on the government to extend aid to low-income families. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who are fighting to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, have signaled they’d work on a package of measures after one of them takes office in September.

Back-to-school costs are significant for families, with uniforms for state primary schools costing £315 a year on average in 2020, according to the Children’s Society. The government has sought to cut those costs, but the rising cost of goods and services of all kinds is overpowering that effort.

Inflation also means people are spending more money to feed their children, with prices surging for everyday items in the average lunchbox.

A grocery price index tracked by the website Trolley.co.uk showed a jump in the cost of many lunchtime items from last year including ham, apples and butter.

In August, supplies to make a week’s worth of ham sandwiches lunches, accompanied by an apple, pack of crisps and a fruit-shoot drink now add £11.88 ($14.06) to a shopping trip. That’s up 14% from £10.40 in 2021.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan drew attention to the issue on Friday, noting 270,000 primary school children would benefit from making free meals universal. Such a move would save families £440 a year.

“Families are sending their children back to school this week and many will be wondering how they’ll be able to keep putting food on the table as the cost-of-living crisis worsens,” Khan said.

Last week, the energy regulator Ofgem said household natural gas and power bills will rise 80% in October to £3,549, with further increases inevitable in 2023.

“Many people simply won’t be able to pay, and others would be forced to choose whether their families go cold or hungry,” said Luke Murphy, associate director for energy and climate at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.