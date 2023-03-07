(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s RMT union has called off a strike next week against Network Rail, after receiving a new pay offer.

The offer would give the lowest paid rail workers a raise of more than 14%, with 9% for the highest paid, according to the RMT statement. The hike is without agreeing to Network Rail’s modernization plan.

RMT members have time until March 20 to cast their ballot and the union will not recommend how to vote. It has canceled strikes planned by Network Rail members, who work on the upkeep of the tracks, on March 16. Strikes are still set to go ahead across 14 train operating companies on March 16, 18 and 30 and April 1.

The decision to consult members has raised hopes of a breakthrough in the pay dispute that has seen months of disruption on the rail network. Since June last year, commuters have suffered nearly 30 days of rail strikes as workers demand higher raises, job security and improved conditions.

Network Rail Chief Executive Officer Andrew Haines said the company is “relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended,” according to a statement. “We look forward to further information on plans for a referendum.”

The RMT had previously said pay offers from Network Rail and train companies were “dreadful” and had been rejected following a wide consultation with local branches of the labor group. It represents more than 40,000 rail workers.

