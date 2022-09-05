(Bloomberg) --

The UK government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has come under a legal attack by a group of refugees in the latest bid to topple one of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most controversial policies.

The asylum seekers kicked off their battle Monday at London’s High Court, arguing that the policy is unlawful and doesn’t align with human-rights conventions. The hearing is set to last for five days with a ruling to come at a later date.

The legislation, which involves plans to fly asylum seekers arriving in Britain some 4,000 miles (6,437.4 kilometers) to the African nation to be processed, has spurred a long-running legal fight. Liz Truss, who will replace Johnson, has publicly backed the policy.

Lawyers for the claimants are challenging the legality of the government’s plans and are asking the court to quash the Home Office’s assessment that Rwanda is a “safe third country.”

Rwanda is a “one-party authoritarian state with extreme levels of surveillance,” where “freedom of speech is absent” and the refugees would face “police violence” and “legal repression,” Raza Husain, a lawyer representing some of the claimants, said at the hearing.

The UK Supreme Court had previously refused to to block the first deportation flight to Rwanda in June after lower courts had ruled the flight could go ahead. However, it was later halted by the European Court of Human Rights after a last minute intervention.

