The proportion of homeowners dropped among Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Black African and Black Caribbean households in England and Wales between 2011 and 2021, according to fresh analysis of census data. In all other households, homeownership has stayed around the same or risen slightly, a report published by not-for-profit Positive Money on Friday found. “The situation for ethnic minorities starkly illustrates that the transformation of our homes into vehicles for accumulating wealth over the last decades has created a two-tier housing system,” said Positive Money’s housing policy lead, Martha Dillon.

“On the one hand, an expensive system of homeownership; on the other, a precarious, unaffordable and dangerous rental sector, that the majority of Black, Bangladeshi, Mixed Race, Arab, Roma and Traveller households have little option but to live in.”

The analysis shows that young people and Londoners from ethnic minority backgrounds have been hit particularly hard as housing costs put pressure on aspiring home owners.

Interest rates unexpectedly rising from historic lows have put mortgage payments increasingly out of reach for some first-time buyers and also led to landlords hiking up rental prices. In London, it now costs at least £1,000 to rent a room in an average houseshare in almost a third of postcodes, according to flatshare portal Spareroom.

Tolu Ajala, 25, was saving up to buy a home while living with her parents in Essex, regularly making savings toward a deposit before the interest rate shock. “I did all the things you’re supposed to do,” she said. But when she spoke to mortgage brokers about the next steps, they said that buying a house would be impossible in her current situation.

“I could save as much as I wanted but I wouldn't be approved for a mortgage unless my salary was higher,” she said. Lenders in the UK largely limit mortgages to 4.5 times an individual’s income.Faced with the prospect of not being able to buy until her thirties, and a near two-hour commute, Ajala now plans to move into London. “I was holding on to living at home because I was thinking home ownership was close,” she said. She’s aware that rent levels will come with their own challenges, forcing her to make more sacrifices.

Read More: Build UK Homes in Factories to Beat Labor Shortage, Lobby Group SaysEven for those young people who have the choice of buying, the option is looking increasingly unappealing for some. As a data scientist for an asset manager, Amilia Ahonsi, 28, was mulling buying a home in the South London borough of Croydon at the start of this year. She’s put those plans on hold now, partly because of the rise in mortgage costs, and secondly because she wants the flexibility to potentially leave the UK.

“It's too expensive,” she said in an interview on the phone. “We're all coming for jobs in London and that's where the hub is but the cost of living in London is actually abysmal.” A 2020 analysis by Loughborough University showed that London is up to 58% more expensive than other urban areas of the country when taking into account housing, child care and transport costs.

In order to combat the malaise of the housing market, “deep cultural, political and regulatory reforms are needed to bring house prices down,” the authors of the report wrote. This includes increasing the amount of housing available at cheaper social rents, and discouraging people from using housing as a means of investment.

