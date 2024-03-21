(Bloomberg) -- A disastrous United Arab Emirates-backed bid to buy the Telegraph could complicate billions of dollars in further commitments to the UK, some in the British establishment fear.

As the UK increasingly turns to the Gulf to fulfill its needs for foreign investment, the messy row over one of Britain’s most storied newspapers could hurt the wider relationship and put future investment in doubt, several senior figures with links to the Middle East said.

“The UK has benefitted greatly from the investments made by the UAE during my time and it wouldn’t surprise me if they are now having second thoughts about the attractiveness of the UK as an investment destination,” said Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s former investment minister who negotiated a deal in 2021 for the UAE to invest £10 billion ($12.8 billion) in areas such as life sciences and energy transition.

The fate of the Telegraph and Spectator titles is uncertain after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government pledged a week ago to ban foreign states from acquiring British newspapers. The move effectively blocks the sale to Redbird IMI, a joint venture majority funded by Abu Dhabi, which was proposed in November but caused a political storm over press freedom and the UAE’s human rights record.

The dispute over the Telegraph comes as the UAE considers other large investments in the UK, including Heathrow airport and the Sizewell C nuclear facility. Britain is also hoping to strike a free trade deal with the six Gulf nations that form the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The UAE is committed to investing more in the UK regardless of whether the Telegraph deal falls through, according to an official from the country’s government.

Potential Losses

RedBird IMI, which is led by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, is considering what to do with an investment it may be unable to keep.

It effectively took control of the Telegraph and Spectator from the Barclay family last year, in a deal that involved refinancing £1.2 billion of the family’s debt with Lloyds Banking Group Plc. RedBird IMI extended £600 million for the media assets and IMI on its own offered a further £600 million to refinance the Barclays’ other debts, including its Very retail business.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between US-based RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, a private vehicle for UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The company could divest the titles and could also attempt to sell on the debt. It is unclear what price RedBird IMI may receive for any of the assets and it might have to accept losses on some of them, several people involved in the situation have said.

Unclear Signals

As well as the proposed ban on foreign states owning media, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer also announced on Tuesday that she is likely to order an in-depth investigation into the public interest implications of the deal, adding months to the process.

If the UK government didn’t want the titles to be sold to an entity controlled by a foreign state, “they should have sent a signal earlier, they should never have let it get to this stage,” according to Edward Udny-Lister, former adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his special envoy to the Gulf region.

Like many UAE officials, Sheikh Mansour is involved in both business and politics. He is the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and oversees Mubadala Investment Co., one of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds. He has various investments held through his own vehicles in the UK, including Manchester City Football Club.

A government official said the UAE did not want to inflame the row and still see the UK as an attractive place to invest in the long term. The fact that the Telegraph acquisition plan was a private investment and not through one of the sovereign wealth funds showed it was not seen as a strategic deal by the UAE government, according to one person, who asked not to be named given the sensitive topic.

However, that distinction has not been accepted by the opponents of the deal in the UK. Adding to the complexity, several people close to the situation have said the involvement of former Conservative ministers Nadhim Zahawi and George Osborne as advisers to the RedBird IMI camp was a mistake, with the ultimate failure of the deal wrapped up in infighting in the political party.

Previous successful media sales, including Saudi investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel’s acquisition of stakes in the Independent and later the Evening Standard, might have given the Redbird IMI team false hope, according to Jane Martinson, professor of financial journalism at City, University of London.

The sale of the Standard stake was in 2019, when Osborne was editing the London newspaper after leaving Parliament. He has since become a partner at advisory boutique Robey Warshaw, which was hired to help Redbird IMI with the Telegraph bid.

Trade Talks

The UAE is still a relatively small investor in the UK, accounting for 0.4% of the total foreign direct investment, according to 2021 government figures. But the region is increasingly seen as a key partner for the UK and other Western governments in big infrastructure and energy projects — as geopolitical tensions with China rise and the war in Ukraine cuts off investment from Russia.

The £10 billion the UAE pledged in 2021 has already risen to commitments north of £15 billion, two people said, and UK ministers are trying to drum up interest in more British projects to further the government’s agenda of attracting foreign investment to help boost growth.

Andrew Griffith, the science minister, is due to visit the UAE to discuss joint projects in space innovation. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Mubadala is considering an investment in Heathrow airport and the UK government has approached various Gulf investors about backing the development of the Sizewell C nuclear facility in Suffolk, the Times has reported.

However, ministers are trying to sign these deals in the shadow of high-profile policy changes with big implications for overseas investors, such as the watering down of net zero plans last year, according to Richard Harrington, a former business minister who published a review into foreign direct investment in November. “We have to have consistency of policy. That’s what the Emiratis and any other investors want.”

That may require a shift in the UK’s approach from the 45 years of free-market ideology, which dawned when Margaret Thatcher became prime minister, to one where there is a clear distinction between types of assets, according to Nigel Driffield, professor of international business at Warwick Business School.

“Since 1979 we have said let anybody invest in the UK,” Driffield said. “We could take a more pragmatic approach, such as happens in France, Germany and Switzerland. We could say there are certain things you cannot invest in, such as banks, or media companies or tech.”

