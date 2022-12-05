(Bloomberg) -- UK residential supplier So Energy stopped looking for extra funding to get through the winter after wholesale gas and power prices fell from peaks earlier this year.

It’s a sign that the UK’s efforts to ease the impact of soaring costs as well as lower market prices could help the country’s energy industry avoid the kind of widespread failure that forced more than two dozen suppliers out of business when prices soared last year.

So Energy, the retail arm of Irish utility ESB that serves over 300,000 British households, started looking for extra funding earlier this year after gas prices surged in August, according to the company’s co-founder Simon Oscroft. Since then, lower market rates and support from ESB means So Energy is no longer exploring additional financing options, he said in a statement.

The company has benefited from a government subsidy that will cap consumer bills while paying suppliers to make up the difference between market prices. That amount will fall from April 2023, but still help suppliers manage market volatility that may continue throughout next year.

