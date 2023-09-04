(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s main opposition leader Keir Starmer is set to make changes to his top team, selecting the shadow ministers that will lead Labour’s campaign at the general election expected next year.

The changes to the shadow cabinet will be announced on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. A spokesperson for the Labour Party declined to comment.

It’s a big moment for Starmer, whose party enjoys a double-digit poll lead over Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party ahead of a national vote that has to happen by Jan. 2025 at the latest. Given Labour’s polling advantage over the Tories, Starmer’s picks for his shadow ministerial team could reflect the make-up of the next British government.

Starmer “will have thought long and hard” about the changes, said Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow leader of the House of Commons, when asked about the reshuffle on Times Radio. “He will put together a team that will help fulfill the five missions he’s laid out,” she said, referring to Starmer’s goals focused on the economy, energy, NHS, education, and the justice system.

