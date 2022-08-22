(Bloomberg) --

The sold-out shows, packed restaurants and heaving pubs might suggest Edinburgh’s annual arts festival had evaded the UK’s cost-of-living crisis and the constant drip of bad news about the economy. But what’s being called Britain’s summer of discontent has hit the streets of the Scottish capital.

As Fringe-goers throng the city, they are having to dodge piles of rotting garbage overflowing from bins and gutters full of disposable cups and food packaging after municipal refuse collectors started a 12-day strike to protest the size of their pay increase.

The walkout started on Aug. 18 right in the middle of the arts gala that restarted in full following the pandemic. The action means there’s no collection from public waste bins or street cleaning during the busiest time for the city until Aug. 30, the day after the festivals are due to end.

In the meantime, Edinburgh City Council is asking residents to store their waste away from pavements and roads. It says it’s developing a plan to start the clean-up immediately after the strike ends. Talks with unions are now over an improved 5% pay offer, about half the current rate of inflation.

Edinburgh’s August events -- from the Film Festival to the Fringe -- see everywhere from mainstream theaters and concert halls staging plays and concertos to cafes, churches and university buildings hosting stand-up comedy and experimental dance.

This year, they are taking place as Britain grapples with strike action at ports, the railways and London’s public transportation system. Even barristers and nurses have staged walkouts or are planning strike votes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.