(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak said the UK cannot rely on “simplistic” Cold War rhetoric against China, even after the BBC said one of its journalists was arrested and alleged he had been beaten and kicked by police while covering anti-government protests in Shanghai.

In his first major foreign policy speech as premier on Monday, Sunak will draw a clear line under the much-vaunted “golden era” of UK-China relations pursued by former Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative. But according to a text of his planned remarks emailed by his office, he’ll also insist China “cannot simply” be ignored, especially on issues such as global economic stability or climate change.

“The US, Canada, Australia, Japan and many others understand this too,” Sunak will say. “So together we’ll manage this sharpening competition, including with diplomacy and engagement.”

In power for just five weeks, Sunak has softened the UK’s approach to China, backing away from prior government plans to label the Asian country a “threat” to Britain. But that softening stance risks alienating more hawkish politicians in his ruling Conservative Party, especially as China cracks down on citizens protesting against President Xi Jinping Covid-19 policies.

The BBC said late on Sunday that one of its journalists, Ed Lawrence, was arrested and held for “several hours” while covering the protests, during which time he was “beaten and kicked” by police.

‘Systemic Challenge’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday that the broadcaster’s statement doesn’t reflect the facts. “Based on what we have learned from the relevant authorities of Shanghai, the journalist did not identify himself as a reporter and did not voluntarily present his press credentials,” he said.

China’s clampdown on its own citizens set against its economic heft highlight the tightrope Sunak and other world leaders are trying to negotiate when condemning the Asian nation’s record on human rights.

“Let’s be clear: the so-called “golden era” is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform,” Sunak will say. “But nor should we rely on simplistic Cold War rhetoric. We recognise China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism.”

The premier had planned to meet with President Xi Jinping in Bali during the G-20 meeting a fortnight ago, but the schedule was derailed and the two leaders didn’t have time. According to Sunak’s office, the meeting would have given him a chance to discuss how to work together on areas of common concern, while raising objections about China’s human rights record.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.