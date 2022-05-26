(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil payments worth up to £600 ($760) for more than 8 million households to help ease the cost of living, The Times reported.

The financial aid, worth more than £6 billion in total, will go to everyone on state benefits, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is expected to come on top of a £400 discount on energy bills for every household. Sunak will set out measures to help people with soaring household bills in a statement to Parliament on Thursday.

