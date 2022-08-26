(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s cash-strapped households have been told to prepare for a winter crisis, with a near doubling in energy bills starting in October marking the start of the deepest shock to incomes in at least 70 years.

The Bank of England will have to lift its already bleak forecast for inflation and raise interest rates even more aggressively than expected as a result of higher utility bills, economists said. The government is under pressure to deliver a Covid-style rescue package for households to prevent an economic crash, with the BOE was already forecasting a five quarter recession starting later this year.

“Many people simply won’t be able to pay, and others would be forced to choose whether their families go cold or hungry,” said Luke Murphy, associate director for energy and climate at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

On Friday, industry regulator Ofgem raised its cap on domestic energy bills 80% to a record £3,549 -- almost three times higher than last winter’s level, reflecting soaring wholesale energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The cap is currently £1,971.

With four-fifths of domestic gas demand consumed during the cold months between October and March, that will mean the average monthly bill hitting £500 this winter, and potentially £700 in January, the Resolution Foundation think tank calculated.

Current future gas prices mean further increases early next year, in January and potentially April, are inevitable. As a result, the BOE will have to lift its inflation outlook above its current projection of a peak of 13.2% in October.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said inflation will now reach 14.2% in January and rates will need to rise to 4.25% by May, from current levels of 1.75%, inflicting misery on mortgage borrowers.

Citigroup Inc. predicts a January peak of as much as 18.6%. Deutsche Bank has also moved its call. Markets anticipate the UK’s benchmark lending rate will more than double to 4% by May.

Robert Wood, UK economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects inflation to peak at 15% in January based on the current wholesale curve and for rates to hit 3.25% by February.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the latest increase in the energy cap will mean that the poorest households are spending 25% of their income on energy alone and that around 6 million -- almost 1-in-4 households -- will run out of savings by April 2024.

Private forecasts that see the cap rising to as much as £5,800 in April will only compound the hardship and force even more dramatic interventions from the state.

The government has committed around £30 billion of help for households but the policy was set in May, since when the outlook for gas prices has spiraled.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said he’s “working flat out” to draw up options for the government to act. Rachel Reeves, the MP for the Labour opposition who shadows the chancellor, urged the government to freeze energy bills so consumers pay nothing more in the winter.

Simply to cover the same proportion of the latest increase in bills as intended back then “would cost a further £14 billion,” the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

“Given current gas prices, we think such support would run to £125 billion over the next two years if the PM wishes to avoid all but a modest recession,” said Wood from BofA. That would surpass the £78 billion spent on furlough and self-employed income support in the pandemic.

The drop in real household disposable income “will be much bigger than the worst year of the 1970s,” Wood said. “The bottom line is that if wholesale prices rise as much as expected, fiscal support will need to be very large to prevent a deep recession.”

Britain was hit by two oil shocks in the 1970s, with industry cut back to working three days a week to conserve energy.

The BOE’s own methods for estimating future inflation point toward another increase. Officials used the natural gas futures curve to calculate the outlook they delivered on Aug. 4 along with the quickest rate increase in 27 years.

While the curve plugged those forecasts showed energy prices remaining almost static through January, when Ofgem resets the cap on bills again, prices have surged since then. That implies a significant increase in bills in the middle of this winter.

The window for setting the January cap opened on Aug. 19, and since then the contract Ofgem uses to set the cap’s gas price component has been on average around 70% higher than a Bloomberg calculation of the BOE’s assumption. The current price is some 80% higher.

Private forecasts now suggest the cap could increase by £700 in January, with a further increase in April.

A worsening outlook for inflation presents a quandary for the contenders seeking to take over when Boris Johnson steps aside as prime minister in September.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is leading in the race, has promised to sweep away green levies that are added to consumer bills. But that would have a small impact on the overall cost of energy. She’s under pressure to do much more, especially for the poorest households.

Higher inflation will also the UK’s debt servicing costs at the worst possible time for the Treasury, which will probably have to borrow more to make a dramatic intervention.

The latest predictions by the government’s fiscal watchdog and used by Truss as a guide to the fiscal headroom she has to cut taxes anticipated inflation peaking at less than 9% in the fourth quarter -- about half of Citi’s latest call.

The increase in the BOE’s forecast could be announced as early as next month, and then be formalized in November’s Monetary Policy Report. That would be the eighth time since the start of 2021 that the official forecast has been increased, likely increasing criticism of Bailey for underestimating the scale of the problem.

Wood stressed that peak inflation “will be very sensitive to how the government chooses to respond.” Proposals by opposition parties to cap the energy price could prevent further rises in inflation but would potentially cost around £100 billion over a year.

