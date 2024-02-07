(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s dealmaking slump should abate as interest rates stabilize, with over half of UK CEOs expecting to make a major acquisition in the next three years, a survey by one of the Big Four accounting firms showed.

Mergers and acquisitions in Britain dropped by almost a fifth in 2023 from the previous year, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said, but added that its survey of 300 chief executives shows confidence is returning, as inflation slows and interest rates are seen to have peaked.

While the PwC survey indicated Britain was the top investment region for US companies and increasingly attractive to Chinese businesses, it also found UK firms are planning to step up acquisitions.

“With more than half of UK organisations saying they view transactions as the best way to keep up with market changes, we expect to see companies making strategic deals to keep their businesses viable,” said Tim Allen, Deals, Industries and International leader at PwC UK.

Cheap valuations could encourage takeover activity, particularly from overseas, with the MSCI UK index’s Ebitda multiple — a metric used to value M&A targets — showing a 48% discount to the US. This has widened from 15% in 2015.

The survey’s findings mirror those of other reports which predict the UK is ripe for a takeover wave, after a period of deteriorating business confidence and tough financing conditions. The country saw just shy of $200 billion in completed and pending deals last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was more than 60% below the post-pandemic rush of 2021.

Potential M&A drivers include the need to add new technology capabilities, such as Generative AI, in the tech, media and telecom sector, while the green transition theme should encourage takeovers in energy, utilities and resources, PwC flagged. The latter sector saw deals with the highest value last year, with £18 billion worth of transactions, the report added.

PwC also noted the growing role of private equity in UK M&A, with a record 42% of all 2023 transactions involving such investors. However, while private equity funds have significant dry powder to deploy, higher capital costs could be a hurdle, the study cautioned.

