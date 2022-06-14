(Bloomberg) -- The UK Supreme Court refused to block the UK’s first deportation flight to Rwanda, which is set to take off later Tuesday.

The country’s top judges refused permission from one Iraqi to appeal a lower court’s decision, saying that lawyers for the UK Home Office had said they would seek to return the individual if the court ordered it.

A full hearing looking to consider the government’s flagship immigration policy is scheduled to take place later this summer.

