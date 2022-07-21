(Bloomberg) -- The UK Supreme Court set an October date to consider if Scotland’s leader can pursue a referendum on independence without approval from the government in London.

The move marks a significant gamble in the protracted quarrel between the pro-independence administration and Westminster over whether Scotland has the right to hold another vote on a breakaway after more than three centuries of union. The country’s top judges plan to hear the case on Oct. 11 and 12, the court said in a statement Thursday.

The case concerns whether First Minister Nicola Sturgeon can ask the Edinburgh parliament to legislate for another referendum, and the hearing will take place almost exactly a year before the proposed vote.

While polls show Scotland is roughly split down the middle on the issue of independence, many activists in her party have been agitating to call the UK’s bluff and hold a vote regardless of whether London approves one. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers have repeatedly refused, saying the last one in 2014 was a once-in-a-generation event.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.