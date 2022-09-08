(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng fired the Treasury’s top civil servant, an apparent move by Liz Truss’s government against the “orthodoxy” managing the nation’s finances.

Tom Scholar, who has served as permanent secretary at the Treasury since 2016, said in a statement that he’dd depart “with immediate effect.”

Truss, who took over as prime minister on Tuesday, attacked the Treasury’s “bean counters” during her campaign to replace Boris Johnson. She said she’d overhaul the staff and thinking that she blames has failed to do enough to drive economic growth.

The prime minister has signaled she wants to overhaul the institution, which is widely seen as the most powerful wing of government in the UK, controling taxation and spending. The Treasury also sets the remit for the Bank of England, shaping both interest-rate policy and regulation of the sprawling financial services sector.

The departure leaves the Treasury without crucial expertise as the economy heads toward a prolonged slump and financial markets have sold off the pound and government bonds. Scholar was part of the Treasury team in the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, helping shape the bank bailout.

Kwarteng said, “Tom has been a dedicated and exceptional civil servant, and I thank him for his exemplary service to the government and the country for the past 30 years.”

“He leaves the civil service with the highest distinction.”

A recruitment process for Scholar’s successor has begun.

Until a replacement is announced, Beth Russell, director general of tax and welfare, and Cat Little, director general of public spending, will lead the department as acting permanent secretaries.

