(Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s short-lived UK government “could have got away with” her economic plans, but she went too far by bringing forward unexpected tax cuts and refusing to let the independent fiscal watchdog run the numbers, one of her advisers said.

Julian Jessop, an independent economist who advised the former prime minister during the ruling Conservative Party leadership race, said the “killer was the surprise announcement” of immediate cuts to the basic rate of income tax and scrapping the top rate for the highest earners.

“It was a fairly sound pro-growth strategy but really badly handled -- too fast, badly delivered badly explained,” Jessop said at the Society of Professional Economists’ annual conference, held at Bloomberg’s office in London.

Truss’s massive program of unfunded tax cuts unraveled within days of Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announcing it in the House of Commons, as investors dumped UK assets, collapsed the pound and drove up government borrowing costs.

UK’s Kwarteng Says He Told Liz Truss She Was Going Too Fast

In an interview with TalkTV on Thursday, Kwarteng sought to blame the fiasco on Truss for wanting to move too fast, and said he only bore “some responsibility.”

But Jessop appeared to reject the former chancellor’s claim, saying one of the issues that killed off the Truss package was “Kwarteng doubling down” when he told broadcasters the government had even more tax giveaways in store.

OBR Fetish

Jessop, a fellow at the free-market Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, said the economic philosophy had been unfairly maligned by association.

“A lot of it was not free markets -- ignoring the concerns of the financial markets was not very free-market,” he said. “Sidelining institutions, particularly the Office for Budget Responsibility whose role is to hold the government to account, was not a free-market thing to do.”

Jessop, who has previously criticized the power of the OBR watchdog, reiterated his concern about the government’s “fetishization of OBR forecasts” and urged Rishi Sunak, who replaced Truss as prime minister last month, not to build headroom into his fiscal plans.

Sunak is expected to unveil £50 billion ($59 billion) of savings next week to put public finances on a sustainable footing, including a £10 billion to £15 billion buffer.

“I really struggle with the concept of fiscal headroom, like adding another £10 billion just in case,” he said. “If the OBR forecasts are wrong, it’s probably because the economy will be much weaker. Therefore the last thing you want to do is another £10 billion of tax rises or spending cuts.”

