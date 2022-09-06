(Bloomberg) -- Jacob Rees-Mogg was named as the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a crucial role in charge of the on-going energy crisis.

Britons are facing an unprecedented squeeze on living standards after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent the price of gas soaring. That leaves the new energy minister facing a choice of whether they stay committed to the UK’s net zero goals, or drill for gas in the North Sea.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.