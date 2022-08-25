UK’s Truss Says ‘Jury’s Out’ on Macron Being ‘Friend or Foe’

(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, said the “jury’s out” on whether French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend or an enemy.

“President Macron, friend or foe?” Truss was asked by host Julia Hartley-Brewer in a quick-fire round at a Conservative Party hustings event in eastern England on Thursday night.

“The jury’s out,” Truss replied, to some applause from the audience. “But if I become prime minister, I would judge him on deeds not words.”

Her rival, Rishi Sunak, former chancellor of the exchequer, answered “friend” when asked the same question earlier. Truss has enjoyed large leads over Sunak in a succession of polls in recent weeks, with the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister set to be announced Sept. 5.

Just like current Premier Boris Johnson, Truss has long cast doubt on France’s efforts to stop migrants trying to get to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

Last month Truss also blamed France for “entirely avoidable” delays at the border that saw holidaymakers and trucks face long queues. Officials in France pointed to the extra passport checks required after Brexit.

