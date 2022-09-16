(Bloomberg) --

Liz Truss will meet Joe Biden for the first time as prime minister on Sunday, when the US President visits Britain for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The premier will welcome him to Downing Street for talks, a person familiar with the matter said, though Truss’s office has made clear it will be an informal conversation rather than a bilateral meeting because the UK remains in a period of national mourning.

Truss will also meet a number of other leaders ahead of the funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday. On Saturday, she will meet her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern in the government-owned country house of Chevening.

On Sunday in Downing Street, she will meet Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda and Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheal Martin, along with Biden. This week, Truss’s spokesperson Max Blain portrayed the meetings as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics and other topics are likely to come up.

