(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is weighing up whether to attend a new European political “club of nations,” the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, despite being opposed to the idea when she was foreign secretary.

British diplomats want to see the formal agenda of next month’s meeting of the European Political Community before committing to Truss’s attendance, a person familiar with UK government thinking said. The gathering is due to be held Oct. 6 in Prague, because the Czech Republic currently holds the rotating European Council presidency.

Macron designed the new club as a forum for co-operation over issues such as security, energy and transport as well as migration. The grouping is intended to be wider than the European Union’s 27 member states, with Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also likely to be included. For Britain, a question mark hangs over how it engages with its European neighbors since Brexit.

The UK has focused on other international alliances since leaving the EU, including Nato, the Joint Expeditionary Force with a range of northern European nations and ventures with India and other countries in the southern hemisphere. Even so, that doesn’t rule out Britain potentially joining Macron’s new project, the person said.

The timing of the meeting is, however, awkward for Truss, coming just days after her appearance at her Conservative Party’s annual conference, where she will be keen to show off her euroskeptic credentials to the Tory grassroots.

Even so, Truss has spent some of her time in New York City this week at the United Nations General Assembly rebuilding relations with Macron. After a meeting of the two leaders on Tuesday, Macron said “there is a willingness to re-engage, to move forward and to show that we are, as it were, allies and friends in a complex world.”

Truss has also adopted a more diplomatic tone about Britain’s relationship with France than during the Conservative Party leadership race when she said the “jury’s out” over whether Macron is a “friend or foe.”

