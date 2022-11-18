(Bloomberg) -- Rising ill-health among British workers will cause a million to drop out and fall onto welfare in the next few years, leaving taxpayers to pick up a £7.5 billion bill ($8.9 billion), according to the government’s official forecaster.

Figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility published alongside Thursday’s autumn statement show the government will spend £320 billion on welfare in 2026-27, £14 billion more than forecast in March.

It explained that roughly half of the increase is because health-related caseloads are rising faster than thought, with 9.3 million people projected to be on some form of incapacity support in 2026-27 -- 1.1 million more than expected. The rest of the overshoot is due to higher inflation.

The fiscal watchdog linked the problem to the nation’s deteriorating health as well as treatment backlogs at the NHS. It also drew a connection to chronic shortages in the UK labor market, which are driving up pay and fueling inflation.

“Economic and fiscal risks from health developments appear to have risen since March,” the OBR said. The increase also “echoes the rise in health-related labor market inactivity, suggesting they may share a common cause.”

There are 330,000 fewer people in work than before the pandemic, and inactivity -- those neither in work nor looking for a job -- has risen by 630,000. Every other Group of Seven economy has passed pre-Covid levels of employment.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the number of people who have dropped out of work and are classified as long-term sick has increased by 400,000. Many are suffering from mental health issues. Studies have also linked the increase to long-Covid and the NHS backlog, with 7.1 million people on waiting lists.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the rise appears to be “driven by those out of work because of having work-limiting health issues.”

On Thursday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt launched a review into the UK’s workforce problems. He also gave the Department for Work and Pensions £280 million to crack down on fraud and error in the benefit system.

The Treasury expects to raise £2.2 billion a year from “counter-fraud and compliance” efforts by 2027-28, raising questions about the scale of benefit fraud following the pandemic when the authorities were overwhelmed with claims.

Earlier this week, Catherine Mann, a Bank of England rate setter, said the UK’s inactivity rate was “a puzzle because higher wages would tend to bring people back into work. Similarly, if those people are not working how are they manging, given high inflation?”

