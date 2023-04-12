(Bloomberg) -- The UK and US imposed sanctions on key advisers to Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, accusing them of having helped the oligarchs hide their assets to avoid financial penalties linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In one of the first big moves against so-called enablers, the UK said a pair of Cypriots helped to shield the billionaires’ wealth from asset freezes by moving their funds to family members and offshore trusts. An overlapping but not identical list of sanctions by the US targeted other members of a Cypriot network, including a trust created by Usmanov and his sister.

Demetris Ioannides was described as having created “murky” offshore structures allowing Abramovich to move £760 million ($943 million) of assets before he was sanctioned after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Christodoulos Vassiliades, a lawyer for Usmanov, was also sanctioned, the UK said.

No one was available to comment at Vassiliades’ office. Contact details for Ioannides couldn’t be immediately tracked down.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US was imposing sanctions on more than 120 individuals and entities in 20 countries linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Along with enablers of Usmanov, the US targeted people linked to the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, or Rosatom. Russia uses energy exports “to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7’s commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

The State Department and Treasury Department targets, selected for contributions to Russia’s war in Ukraine, included Vassiliades and five entities and one person linked to Rosatom.

“We consider the UK sanctions adopted against USM and its shareholders to be unjust and unfounded,” Usmanov’s USM Group said in a statement. “We intend to challenge these restrictions as unlawful.”

A representative for Abramovich didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UK also sanctioned a number of family members that it said are used as proxies to hide assets.

--With assistance from Georgios Georgiou.

