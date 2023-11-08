(Bloomberg) -- The UK government sanctioned an energy trader linked to Russian oil-trading as it seeks to tighten its measures designed to stop cash flowing to Moscow.

In a sweeping set of measures that also included Russia’s gold sectors, the UK said it sanctioned Paramount Energy & Commodities DMCC.

Late last year, the UK along with the Group of Seven nations implemented a price cap on Russian crude oil that prevents western companies providing services in the event that Russian crude is trading above $60 a barrel. The country’s crude has generally exceeded that price cap since July from Russia’s western ports, and since the measures came into effect from its eastern ports.

“This outfit is known to employ deceptive shipping practices as well as opaque ownership structures and has been used by Russia to soften the blow of oil-related sanctions imposed by the UK in coordination with G-7 partners,” the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

A call to Paramount in Dubai wasn’t answered and an email wasn’t immediately returned.

