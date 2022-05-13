(Bloomberg) --

The UK ramped up its sanctions on Russia, targeting friends and family members it said were helping to prop up President Vladimir Putin’s “luxury lifestyle.”

Individuals sanctioned on Friday include Putin’s former wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, and Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and Chair of the Board of the National Media Group who is alleged to have a close relationship with the Russian leader, according to a Foreign Office statement on Friday. Relatives targeted by the new measures include Igor Putin, Mikhail Putin, Roman Putin and Mikhail Shelomov.

“We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in the statement. “We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails.”

The UK has steadily ratcheted up its sanctions on Russia and wealthy and influential Russians since the country invaded Ukraine in February. More than 1,000 individuals and 100 companies and other entities have been targeted by the measures.

Putin’s friends Alexander Plekhov and Viktor Khmarin were also added to the list on Friday, as was Mikhail Klishin, an executive at Bank Rossiya.

