(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Devro Plc surged by 60% after the Scottish sausage skin maker was sold to closely-held German agriculture group Saria SE & Co KG.

The cash acquisition for 316.1 pence a share values the equity capital at about £540m ($653 million). The deal represents “an attractive premium” of 80% to the one-month volume weighted average price of Devro’s stock, according to a statement from the two companies.

The “knock-out” offer comes in an area of food-industry growth, said Peel Hunt analyst Charles Hall, though he cautioned that it’s a specialist area and said he doesn’t see it as a precursor to wider consolidation.

“The combined business will have an enhanced product offering; will be a stronger more diversified group of scale; and will look to further accelerate long term sustainable growth,” Devro chief executive Steve Good added in the statement.

Saria has annual revenue of 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and is part of Germany’s Rethmann group, which is wholly-owned by members of the Rethmann family, according to the statement.

The deal follows predictions that a weaker sterling would make UK companies more attractive to international bidders. However, the M&A market has slowed in recent months in anticipation of a global economic downturn.

