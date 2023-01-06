(Bloomberg) -- The UK said 262,000 people in England and Wales identified as a different gender than they were assigned at birth, the first time the government made an official estimate of the size of the transgendered community.

The figures collected in the 2021 census found about 0.5% of the population did not identify with the gender they were registered as at birth, the Office for National Statistics said. The data are aimed at helping policy makers draw up aid for the community and support anti-discrimination legislation.

The number of people identifying as a trans man or trans women were identical, both standing at 48,000 people across England and Wales. Another 30,000 were non-binary, where people don’t identify as either male or female.

Census data also showed that around 3.2% of the UK population called themselves lesbian, gay or an “other” sexual orientation. The large majority of those answering the census were heterosexual, while 7.5% of people did not answer the question.

London was the most diversity in identifies, registering a lower portion of hetrosexuals. Around 4.27% of individuals in the capital said they had a sexual orientation other than heterosexual, compared to around 3% in other regions.

The number of people who were a different gender to their sex at birth was 0.91% in London, versus lows of 0.41% in the south west of England.

On a local level, Brighton and Hove topped the list for the largest LGB+ population, with 10.7% of people reporting they identified among this group.

