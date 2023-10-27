(Bloomberg) -- The UK said at least 1.5 million homes in England and Wales are “truly vacant,” raising questions about how property is taxed at a moment that the nation struggles with a housing shortage.

The figures based on 2021 census data indicate that about 5.49% of homes in England and Wales are standing idle, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s about eight times the number of 172,800 properties classed as second homes.

Britain is suffering a housing affordability crisis, especially in the rental market where properties are in short supply and landlords are selling out after a jump in mortgage costs. First-time buyers are finding it harder to secure a property due to a spike in borrowing costs and tighter lending standards, and the number of property purchases has fallen with a lack of places on the market.

The census data suggests wealthy people or housing developers are holding onto properties they don’t occupy, highlighting a tax system that has a relatively light levy on housing, said Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics.

“Rather than having any sort of ongoing tax on the value of homes that might nudge people away from this, we’ve got stamp duty which discourages transactions,” Wishart said. “If you could do something on tax that makes this kind of (hoarding) behavior more costly, then potentially that’s an easier thing to do than raising house-building.”

Housing is moving up the political agenda as prices slide and rental costs soar, leaving both those with property and people trying to rent angry. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government watered down targets to build more homes after resistance from members of the Conservative Party in rural areas.

Wishart said changing taxation would be unpopular with Conservatives who are generally older and tend to own property portfolios. While Sunak’s party hopes to cut taxes ahead of an election expected next year, in an effort to curry favor with voters, Labour leader Keir Starmer has vowed to boost house-building by cutting regulations.

Even given Britain’s home-hoarding tendencies, Wishart said he was surprised by the large number of truly vacant homes, and struggled to explain who might own them.

The ONS data was based on information from the 2021 Census, which may have been skewed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Large numbers of students and people living in cities left to stay in a second home or with relatives during Covid lockdowns, which is likely to have increased the proportion of vacant homes in areas such as London.

However the statistics body looked at a wealth of information to try and reduce any inaccuracies, including responses from the census around whether the property was “truly vacant” and, in cases where there was no response, whether it had been cut off by energy suppliers. It also asked respondents where they “usually” lived, in an effort to broaden the picture beyond people’s temporary Covid living situations.

The total share of properties that were unoccupied — including both second homes and truly vacant ones — rose to 6.1% and 8.2% respectively in England and Wales in 2021 from 4.2% and 6% a decade earlier.

London was the English region with the highest percentage of unoccupied homes at 8% — 91.6% of these were vacant and 8.4% were second homes.

The South West, which has the lure of Devon and Cornwall and is popular with holidaymakers, had the highest proportion of second homes at 18.1% of unoccupied dwellings, according to the ONS. The highest proportion of truly vacant dwellings was in the West Midlands at 95.4% of all empty properties, though this region also had the lowest percentage of unoccupied homes overall.

