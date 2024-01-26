(Bloomberg) -- The UK is pushing ahead with Brexit-related border checks next week, despite warnings from economists they will increase food price inflation.

Long-postponed plans to require paperwork for business in the European Union sending animal and plant products to the UK will come into force from Jan. 31, a Cabinet Office spokesman said. The government will demand health certificates for medium- and high-risk foods such as live animals, eggs for hatching, milk, cheese, meat and fish. Physical checks will come in from April.

It comes after the border overhaul was pushed back several times, following a report from the government that concluded it would add at least £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in annual costs for British importers.

Firms have complained that communication with the government around the checks has been lacking, and that they would likely have to put up prices as the paperwork checks cause delays and a need for more staff. Meanwhile consumer price inflation is still at 4%, double the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The government expects new border controls will add less than 0.2% in total to inflation over a three-year period.

