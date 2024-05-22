(Bloomberg) -- UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps accused China of working to provide Russia with combat equipment in Ukraine.

Shapps made the remarks in a speech at a defense conference in London, in which he suggested that trade growth between the two neighbors had expanded into items with more obvious military applications. “Today, I can reveal that we have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine,” Shapps said on Wednesday, adding, “They’re covering each other’s back.”

The US has warned China over its trade with Russia, threatening to sanction banks that prop up the Kremlin’s war machine. Nonetheless, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged during a visit by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this month to expand cooperation with Moscow to push back against what they said were US efforts at containment.

Schapps warned in his speech that Russia and China, as well as Iran and North Korea, have “increasingly been working together,” urging North Atlantic Treaty Alliance members to “wake up” and boost defense spending. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last month this month that the UK would outlays on defense to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030, compared with 2.3% now.

