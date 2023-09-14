(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government warned China is seeking to headhunt Britons in sensitive positions, as it said some Chinese action “crosses the line from influence to interference.”

Ministers responded Thursday to a four-year inquiry by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, which found that China is targeting telecommunications, aerospace, artificial intelligence, engineering, energy and academia in Britain using both investment and espionage.

“The government recognizes that Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to headhunt British and allied nationals in key positions and with sensitive knowledge and experience, including from government, military, industry and wider society,” the government said.

It also acknowledged that it must do more to counter China’s espionage efforts including in Parliament and Whitehall, but highlighted a number of areas where action has already been taken.

The issue has been thrust into the political spotlight after police confirmed that two men were arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March. One of them was identified by the Times newspaper as a parliamentary aide.

Sunak has been under sustained pressure to reveal when he first knew about the allegations of Chinese espionage in Westminster. He raised the issue with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G-20 meeting in India on Sunday, calling it an “unacceptable” interference in democracy.

The timing is awkward for Sunak as he tries to reset ties with Beijing against a backdrop of opposition from some MPs in his ruling Conservative Party, who want China to be designated a strategic threat to British interests.

Ministers argue the UK must engage with China due to the scale of trade involved and to help tackle global issues including climate change, while also raising areas of concern such as human rights.

“We have woken up in time to make the right decisions to protect the British people, and that is exactly what we’re doing now,” Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told broadcasters. “It is important we take it seriously.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.