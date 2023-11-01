(Bloomberg) -- It’s not appropriate for Chinese delegates to attend some sessions at the AI summit, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said, even as he played up the presence of both China and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, at the UK-hosted event this week.

“There are some sessions where we have like-minded countries working together, so it might not be appropriate for China to join,” Dowden told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “But we and China share the same risks around AI. Nobody wants some of the most adverse consequences happening, so it’s right that we work with China.”

Though Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invited world leaders to the two-day summit at the World War II code-breaking center at Bletchley Park, north of London, few have decided to attend. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only other Group of Seven head of government, and the US is sending Vice President Kamala Harris. China Central Television reported Beijing is represented by Wu Zhaohui, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dowden said China’s presence is important as a “major AI power.” He also highlighted the involvement of Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, while saying he didn’t endorse “many of Elon Musk’s views.”

“Elon Musk is an indisputable tech titan, and it’s a sign of the importance of this conference that someone like Elon Musk is here and it’s a sign of what this conference is all about,” Dowden said. International conferences “tend to be businesses or government. This one is bringing the two together, because AI is being innovated by those frontier AI tech companies, but there’s a duty on government to protect its citizens against those risks.”

Dowden also said:

The summit aims to find “a common understanding of the risks and a valuation of the risks” around AI.

The most immediate risks posed by AI are misinformation, disinformation and deep-fakes.

China’s world view is different from the UK’s, but that won’t stop Britain “from taking the steps necessary for our nation” when it comes to managing the risks posed by AI.

--With assistance from Thomas Seal and Ellen Milligan.

