(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s rejection of calls for a Palestinian state is “very disappointing,” UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a BBC television interview on Sunday.

“Unless you pursue a two-state solution, I really don’t see that there is another solution,” Shapps said. “Palestinians deserve a sovereign state, Israel deserves to have the full ability to defend itself,” he said.

Shapps warned that “a more dangerous world” required the UK to be ready and prepared.

“Putin clearly represents a clear and present danger,” he said, referring to the Russian leader. The US and European nations need to “step up and do their part” to help Ukraine defend itself, Shapps said.

The UK is on track to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, higher than the NATO target of 2%, he said. “We are committed to spending more when conditions allow.”

Following the collision of two UK minesweeper vessels in a harbour in Bahrain, Shapps said investigations are under way. Britain on Sunday also announced that it will spend £405 million to upgrade the air defense system used to destroy drones in the Red Sea.

