(Bloomberg) -- The UK said mental health has deteriorated sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with those out of work due to long-term sickness most affected.

Depression is hitting about 1-in-6 people, or 16% of the population, up from 10% before the virus struck in early 2020, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. People inactive due to long-term sickness, unpaid carers, young people and those living in deprived areas were the most likely to experience depressive symptoms

While the figures are largely similar to 2021 levels, they mark a significant worsening in the overall mental health levels of the nation. That helps explain why so many people are classed as economically inactive — out of work and not looking for work — which is one of the factors driving up wages and inflation.

“We continue to see adults who are experiencing difficulties with their finances more likely to have some form of depression, highlighting some of the challenges faced by adults across the country,” Tim Vizard, an ONS official, said in a statement.

Depression was shown to be closely correlated with financial stress. About a third of people experiencing low moods also said they had to borrow more money or use more credit compared to a year earlier, and around one-in-four people struggling to pay their rent, mortgages or energy bills also suffered.

In October, 44.1% of UK adults reported a low level of personal wellbeing in at least one aspect. Family and health were the most important determinants of wellbeing, with financial situation also being a key factor. Good relationships and social interactions were among the most important factors for younger people.

“For many people, some or all of these have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living increases,” added Vizard, “which goes a way to explaining why our personal well-being is still below levels seen pre-pandemic.”

Health determinants did improve in one aspect, with fewer people choosing to smoke in 2021. Just 13.3% of UK adults said they were smokers in 2021, the lowest since records began in 2011. More men smoked than women, and younger people were more likely to smoke, according to the ONS.

Despite the overall improvement in smoking rates, the figures underscored educational inequalities. People with no qualifications were over four times more likely to be smokers than those with a degree or equivalent.

