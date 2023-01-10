(Bloomberg) -- British scientists are stepping up the monitoring of respiratory viruses and emerging pathogens in an attempt to replicate the early success of coronavirus tracking, which led to the fast development of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute research center said Tuesday it’s launching an initiative to lay out the groundwork for large-scale genomic surveillance of several respiratory viruses, such as the influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus and rhinovirus. That could help identify new viral illnesses and potential pandemic threats.

“We have very, very limited understanding — in the same way that we do of Covid — about how these viruses transmit,” said Ewan Harrison, head of the respiratory virus and microbiome initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. “We hope that by expanding our ability to sequence these viruses routinely, we can build upon the work that’s gone on with Covid.”

The flu and other viruses have seen a revival over the winter after laying dormant during the early part of the pandemic as people took measures that slowed the spread of such illnesses. Data for the week ending Dec. 26 showed that an average of 3,746 patients a day were hospitalized with flu, almost 80% more than the week before.

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute will work closely on the initiative with partners at the UK Health and Security Agency, as well as other public health bodies and academic institutions.

“Genomic sequencing has been crucial in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to be pivotal in global efforts to address all kinds of threats to health in the future,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency.

